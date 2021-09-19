Late Night Remembers Norm Macdonald
a late night legend
Comedian Norm MacDonald passed away Tuesday, and some late-night hosts caught the news just in time to honor the frequent guest and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member.
Seth Meyers described the loss of McDonald as sad, saying, “I don’t think Norm would want to hear anything sentimental.” Still, Meyers shared some of her favorite McDonald’s quips and what she learned from watching her “Weekend Update” anchor.
“And at the same time, he loved, or should I say he didn’t care, if he was bombastic. If he thought the jokes were good, he enjoyed telling them to the dead audience just as much. , as much as someone who appreciates them. And I think for a lot of us, we came by seeing the norm, and we Thought you were inside with him when you saw him tell these jokes you thought it was great, and nobody in the room thought good and you just felt this connection with him – And the ability to just stare at the audience, tell the jokes you used to believe in without blinking.” — Seth Meyers
Jimmy Fallon called McDonald one of his comedy idols – “a comic’s comic” – he recalled while reciting a bit from McDonald’s early stand-up set.
“He is one of the greatest comedians of all time, and, gosh, we are going to miss him. He was a friend of the show — family, really, to us.” — Jimmy Fallon
James Corden called MacDonald “perhaps the greatest guest in the history of late night television”.
“After a nine-year battle with cancer, Norm MacDonald passed away today, too soon; a fight Norm never told anyone about, because Norm ever wanted to make us laugh, and he was absolutely brilliant at it. There was no one like him.” — James Corden
