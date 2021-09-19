Late #Night #Remembers #Norm #Macdonald

Welcome to Best of Late Night, a list of last night’s highlights that put you to sleep—and let us get paid to see the comedy. It’s here 50 best movies on netflix right now.

a late night legend

Comedian Norm MacDonald passed away Tuesday, and some late-night hosts caught the news just in time to honor the frequent guest and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member.

Seth Meyers described the loss of McDonald as sad, saying, “I don’t think Norm would want to hear anything sentimental.” Still, Meyers shared some of her favorite McDonald’s quips and what she learned from watching her “Weekend Update” anchor.