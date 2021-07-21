Late Night Sends Up ‘Space Cowboy’ Jeff Bezos

Welcome to Best of Late Night, a preview of the highlights from the night before that gets you to sleep – and gets us paid to watch comedy. here are the 50 best movies on Netflix right now.

“A mix between Buzz Lightyear and Woody”

Late-night hosts had fun with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ brief space trip on Tuesday. Stephen Colbert welcomed his audience by saying: “So happy that you can all join us tonight for a day to remember in the history of some people with way too much money.”

Colbert noted that despite the amount of coverage devoted to the event, it was not that newsworthy.