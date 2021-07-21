Late Night Sends Up ‘Space Cowboy’ Jeff Bezos
“A mix between Buzz Lightyear and Woody”
Late-night hosts had fun with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ brief space trip on Tuesday. Stephen Colbert welcomed his audience by saying: “So happy that you can all join us tonight for a day to remember in the history of some people with way too much money.”
Colbert noted that despite the amount of coverage devoted to the event, it was not that newsworthy.
“Here’s how I know it’s not important – I hosted the last of them, okay?” For Branson, ”said Colbert, referring to billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, who took his own trip to space last week. “Great fun, but talk show hosts don’t anchor historical events – except, of course, when Arsenio Hall interviewed the Berlin Wall.”
The hosts couldn’t help but talk about what Bezos was wearing on his return – a cowboy hat.
“I guess space turns you into Kenny Chesney.” – JIMMY FALLON
“You know you’re rich when you put this on and everyone who works for you is like, ‘Oh, that looks awesome, yeah. You’re a common man, you just go to space. – JIMMY FALLON
“It looks like a mash-up between Buzz Lightyear and Woody.” – JIMMY FALLON
“Today millions of people around the world looked up and said, ‘Wow, that thing really looks like a penis. “” – ANTHONY ANDERSON, guest host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“I guess it’s true what they say, billionaires and their rockets end up looking alike.” – STEPHEN COLBERT
“It’s the only rocket that shrinks in the cold.” – JIMMY FALLON
“They designed it at the Johnson Space Center.” – TARIQ TROTTER from The Roots, house band from “The Tonight Show”
“Looks like R2-D2 took Viagra.”– JIMMY FALLON
“They don’t keep it in a shed, they keep it in the top drawer of a nightstand.” – TARIQ TROTTER
“Next stop, the ‘O’ zone.“-JIMMY FALLON
“It’s not that hard to go to space.” – TARIQ TROTTER
