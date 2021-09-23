Late night shared the stage with climate change
Steve Bodo, a veteran late night producer and writer, organized the event to coincide with Climate Week NYC. Kimmel made the case that climate change leaves all other important issues behind.
“Pandemic, systemic racism, income inequality, immigration, gun violence – but here’s the thing. If we don’t address climate change, none of these issues will matter. The car is going off a cliff and we’re messing with the radio.” — jimmy kimmley
“How can one resist trying to fix it? Even if you run an oil company, you and your children and their children have to live in a world. There is no planet B.” — jimmy kimmley
“Wildfires, floods, landslides—all amazing things to hear Stevie Nicks sing; not something you want to experience in life.” — jimmy kimmley
Seth Meyers and James Corden worked together on a joint introduction across the network. Meyers called the occasion “a night where we put our intense, white-hot rivalry aside and come together to raise awareness for the wider impacts of climate on our lives and the things we can do to help.” can.”
On “Late Night,” Meyers argued that climate change made everything a lot more awkward.
“It’s normal now for friends to show up for dinner in late September that they’ve just run a marathon,” Meyers said. “Very soon the traditional Thanksgiving feast is being replaced by the clothing-optional backyard barbecue. ‘It’s too hot for turkey, so we’re just making mashed potato smoothies.'”
“This is how bad climate change is happening: wildfires in the west, floods in the east, freezing Texas. Billy Joel has to write an update for 2021 and call it ‘Actually, We Did Start the Fire’ . — Seth Meyers
On “The Late Late Show”, Corden told viewers not to worry: “We’re not going to bother you with horror stories, like the fact that it was the hottest summer on record in the United States, which that’s true.”
Instead, Corden shares inspiring stories of people playing their part to combat climate change and challenges his house-band members to share their own efforts.
On “Full Frontal,” Samantha Bee called it “the number two issue”: shedding light on the failure of sewage and America’s water infrastructure.
“No one wants to think about sewage, but we all need to have the water infrastructure that supports us. Because waste disposal is important to society and sanitation is a human right – as long as You may not be at an outdoor concert, in which case, it’s a distant memory.” — Samantha Bee
Stephen Colbert pointed to the numbers in his “Late Show” monologue, which found a recent poll that most Americans do not believe they will be personally affected by global warming.
“Americans treat climate science like football: we know it’s out there, and it really matters to the rest of the world, but no one can take care of us,” Colbert said, “Maybe Ted Lasso could.”
“But ordinary people are doing something about climate change: They are worrying – especially young people. A recent study asked 16 to 25 young people around the world how they feel about climate change, and 56 percent agree with the view that humanity is doomed. Good effort, kids, but you’re not getting out of your student loans.” — Stephen Colbert
On “The Daily Show”, Trevor Noah explores how climate change affects “unexpected little things”—slowing sea turtle reproduction, reducing human sex drive, and affecting the taste of coffee, wine, and beer. Doing.
“A lot of weird little effects when you put them all together basically everything ends up happening,” Noah said.
“You know, one of my hopes is that this is the news that eventually drives people to take drastic action. Because if anything is going to motivate people, it’s going to be the end of sex.” — Trevor Noah
Jimmy Fallon, for his part, left Climate Night jokes for the other hosts. Instead, he brought Dr. Jane Goodall to “The Tonight Show,” where he discussed his call to people around the world to plant new trees.
