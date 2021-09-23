Late night shared the stage with climate change

Steve Bodo, a veteran late night producer and writer, organized the event to coincide with Climate Week NYC. Kimmel made the case that climate change leaves all other important issues behind.

“Pandemic, systemic racism, income inequality, immigration, gun violence – but here’s the thing. If we don’t address climate change, none of these issues will matter. The car is going off a cliff and we’re messing with the radio.” — jimmy kimmley

“How can one resist trying to fix it? Even if you run an oil company, you and your children and their children have to live in a world. There is no planet B.” — jimmy kimmley

“Wildfires, floods, landslides—all amazing things to hear Stevie Nicks sing; not something you want to experience in life.” — jimmy kimmley