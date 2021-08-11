Entertainment

Late Night Weighs In on Andrew Cuomo’s Resignation

Welcome to Best of Late Night, a preview of the highlights from the night before that gets you to sleep – and gets us paid to watch comedy. here are the 50 best movies on Netflix right now.

Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as governor of New York was the topic of discussion on Tuesday night.

“It’s going to be tough for Cuomo,” Jimmy Fallon said. “With such a record, his only future is either the president or the judge of the Supreme Court.”

“For now, Cuomo is still governor because, for reasons I don’t understand, Cuomo’s resignation will take effect in 14 days. Obviously, he gave himself two weeks’ notice. – STEPHEN COLBERT

“I’m sorry, is this really a two week notice type of situation?” ” – JIMMY FALLON

“Cuomo’s replacement will be Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. And it’s – yeah, it’s weird. Right after being announced as New York’s next governor, CNN offered a prime-time show for her sister. “ – JIMMY FALLON

“Hochul will take the seat Cuomo left vacant – hopefully after he first laid down a towel.” ” – STEPHEN COLBERT

Marlon Wayans, a guest on The Tonight Show, said he quit stand-up for 20 years after Chris Rock heckled him.

Sarah Silverman will be kicking off a two night stay as a guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”.

