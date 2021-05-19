Latest additions to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Cyclone Tauktae damages the industry, Jr. NTR’s special birthday request

Latest additions to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Cyclone Tauktae damages the business, Jr. NTR’s special birthday request





Earlier than we welcome a brand new day, it is time to look again at the greatest newsmakers in the leisure world who’ve made it to the trending leisure information at the moment. From Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil becoming a member of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Cyclone Tauktae damaging units in the leisure business to Rubina Dilaik’s 5-point plan to get well from COVID-19, Jr. NTR’s special birthday request and BTS’ Jungkook having discovered it tough to sing Dynamite – Bollywood, TV, Hollywood and the South all grabbed headlines to make it to the trending leisure information at the moment. Additionally Learn – SHOCKING! One BTS member discovered it tough to sing Dynamite – discover out who and why

So, with out additional ado, listed below are the leisure newsmakers of nineteenth April 2021:

Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil be part of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

As per the grapevine, Kamal Haasan performs a cop in Vikram who’s been charged with the custody of a witness in a vital case and has the onus of dropping off mentioned witness to the courtroom secure and sound. Additionally Learn – BTS: Diehard fan cooks and devours each member’s favorite dishes every day of the week, and the outcomes are mouth-watering – view pics

Learn the full story right here: Vikram: Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil be part of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming thriller – character deets inside Additionally Learn – BTS: Jimin CREATES a brand new file of most hashtagged individual on Instagram and this feat has a BUTTER connection

Cyclone Tauktae damages units in the leisure business

As per experiences, quite a lot of movie and TV units have been broken to various levels on account of Cyclone Tauktae, with some outstanding names from Bollywood and the TV business mentioned to have suffered losses.

Learn the full story right here: Here is how Cyclone Tauktae has impacted Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and different movie and TV units

Rubina Dilaik’s 5-point plan to get well from COVID-19

Having nearly made a whole restoration, Rubina Dilaik has graciously shared a significant video on her 5-point plan that not solely helped the Bigg Boss 14 winner convalesce shortly from COVID-19, but in addition stored her thoughts and physique calm and relaxed.

Learn the full story right here: Rubina Dilaik reveals her 5-point plan that helped her get well from Covid-19 – watch video

Jr. NTR’s special birthday request

Jr. NTR had examined optimistic for COVID-19 earlier this month and is at the moment recuperating at residence, beneath quarantine, by stringently following the recommendation of his medical doctors. He had beforehand requested his followers not to fear as he is doing nice regardless of being contaminated.

Learn the full story right here: Jr. NTR sends a special request to all his followers a day forward of his birthday, and the celebrity desires you to FOLLOW it

BTS’ Jungkook discovered it tough to sing Dynamite

You would be shocked to know that one in all the BTS members discovered it extraordinarily tough to initially get into rhythm for the Dynamite track, and, in actual fact, had to make a slight anatomical alteration to get it proper.

Learn the full story right here: SHOCKING! One BTS member discovered it tough to sing Dynamite – discover out who and why

