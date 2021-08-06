Latest budget phones Infinix Smart 5A launched price – New budget phone Infinix Smart 5A launched in India, know price and features

Infinix Smart 5A price: A new smartphone has been launched in the Indian mobile market, named Infinix Smart 5A. This phone is the latest part of the company’s Smart 5 series. It has a waterdrop notch, which is used in the selfie camera setup. It has a dual camera setup on the back panel. 5000mAh battery is given in this phone.

This smartphone comes in three color variants, which are Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan and Midnight Black. The price of this phone is Rs 6499 and it has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Its first sale will start from August 9.

Infinix Smart 5A specifications

Infinix Smart 5A has a 6.52-inch HD+ display, which has a resolution of 1560 X 720 pixels. Its aspect ratio is 19:5:9. Also notch cut out has been given for selfie. MediaTek Helio A22 processor has been used to power this smartphone. Also, this phone has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

This phone working on Android 11 (Go Edition) works on XOS 7.6 skin. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims can play up to 19 hours of HD video on a single charge. Or the game can be played continuously for 13 hours.



Infinix Smart 5A Camera

Talking about the camera setup of Infinix Smart 5A, it has a dual camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 8 megapixels. The secondary camera is of 2 megapixels. The camera setup given on the back panel comes with auto scene detection. It has the option of AI HDR. Also, it has a custom bokeh mode. The camera setup on the back panel can record 1080p videos. An 8-megapixel selfie camera has been given on the front.

It has a fingerprint scanner on the back panel, the lock helps to unlock the phone. Talking about connectivity, it has dual VoLTE support. Also dual band WiFi has been given in it. This phone comes with Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack.





