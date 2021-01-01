Latest Cricket News in Hindi Chris Cairns walks out of Life Support, had a successful heart operation – Chris Cairns discontinued Life Support and now speaks to his family

Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cranes has undergone a successful heart operation and is currently out of life support following emergency surgery. His lawyers made the announcement on Friday.His lawyer, Aaron Lloyd, said in a statement: “I am delighted to announce that Cranes is out of life support in Sydney and able to speak to his family.”

He further said, ‘He and his family are grateful for the prayers and the protection of his privacy. It is requested to continue.

Cranes, 51, underwent surgery in Canberra. But after his health deteriorated, he was moved to Sydney for a second operation.

New Zealand media reported that Crane had to have surgery because of a problem in his main artery of the heart.

Cranes played 62 Tests and 215 ODIs for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. He also played in 20 T20 internationals. His father Lance was also an important part of the Kiwi team.

