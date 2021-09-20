Latest Delhi Weather Update: Weather Forecast in Delhi Today: Humid Weather in Delhi: Rain in Delhi in September

Weather live update: Monsoon breaks 1975 record in Delhi, with 1157 mm of rainfall so far this season

The monsoon rains have stopped in the capital for the past two days and people are suffering due to humidity. Humidity is not declining despite record rainfall. However, light rain is expected from tomorrow, Tuesday.The maximum temperature on Sunday was 34.4 degrees. The minimum temperature reached 26 degrees. This is one degree higher than normal. Humidity was 64 to 93 percent. The weather in the capital remained dry. It was sunny most of the day. Monday will be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature can be up to 35 and the minimum temperature can be up to 27 degrees. No chance of rain.

Delhi Rain News: Badr to rain again in Delhi from tomorrow, all-time record model of rain in September

According to the meteorological department, light rain is expected to return from Tuesday after the weather remained dry on Monday. After this, light rain may start from 21st September. Rainfall will increase on September 22 and decrease again on September 23. But the weather will not be completely dry.