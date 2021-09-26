Latest Hindi News: 50 per cent reservation for women in the judiciary is their right, not charity Chief Justice Ramanna

Highlights Women lawyers should demand 50 per cent reservation in court: Chief Justice

Women have been oppressed for thousands of years and in such a situation women have a right to reservation – Chief Justice

Raise your voice and demand 50 per cent reservation in the judiciary: Chief Justice

New Delhi

Chief Justice NV Raman said women advocates should demand 50 per cent reservation in the judiciary. He also testified that he was ready to cooperate fully for this. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court said that women should demand 50 per cent reservation in the judiciary, it is their right, not charity. After the swearing in of nine judges, including three women judges, a function was organized by the Lady Advocates of the Supreme Court in honor of the Supreme Court judges, the Chief Justice said on the occasion.

Women have the right to reservation – Chief Justice

The Chief Justice said that women have been oppressed for thousands of years and in such a situation women have the right to reservation. The Chief Justice said that women should strongly demand for themselves that they should get 50 per cent reservation in the judiciary. It’s a question of rights, not charity. We would like to recommend that women be given reservation in law schools across the country. The Supreme Court gave the example of Karl Marx in which Karl Marx called the workers of the world to be one, the Chief Justice said that women must be one. I mean you are happy you don’t have to cry but you have to have the spirit and raise your voice and say you need 50 per cent reservation in the judiciary. Women should raise their voice for this. Women have been oppressed for thousands of years and it is time for us to realize this.

22 per cent toilets in 6,000 courts across the country

Chief Justice Raman said that the representation of women in the lower courts is less than 30 per cent. This is about 11 per cent in the High Court and 4 out of 33 judges in the Supreme Court are women. There are a total of 1.7 million lawyers in the country and only 15% of them are women lawyers.

Gurukul should be recognized like Madrasa … Appeal to SC for uniform education code

Representation of officers in the State Bar Council is only 2%. It needs to be improved soon. The legal profession sometimes lacks a hostile environment and infrastructure for women. Women lawyers have to suffer because 22 per cent of the 6,000 courts across the country do not have toilet facilities. The Chief Justice also congratulated the women advocates on the occasion of Girls’ Day.

The time has come for 50 per cent reservation in the judiciary

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court said that the time has come to give 50 per cent reservation to women in the judiciary. You have all the qualifications for this. This is a question of rights. This is not a grant. It is unfortunate that some things have been noticed for a long time. He will be very happy when this goal is accomplished. You met all the expectations. All the youth in the society are on your side to become role models. Your success story will be an inspiration to them. And we hope that more and more women will take up the profession and we hope to reach 50 percent soon. The Chief Justice said that as long as I am here, I will support all the steps I have taken in this direction.