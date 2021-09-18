Latest Hindi News: Capt Amarinder resigns: Rahul Gandhi’s Jat love, understand how three targets were hit with one arrow

The incident in Punjab is considered to be politically significant. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh abruptly resigned. During the upheaval in Punjab for a long time, it was speculated that this would not last long and something like that happened. Now the question is who will be crowned Punjab CM after the departure of Captain? At the top of the list is Sunil Jakhar. Jakhar is the state president of Punjab Congress and the Jat face of the Congress.

Sunil Jakhar’s political journey

Sunil Jakhar is the son of Balram Jakhar, who was twice the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1980 to 1989. Sunil Jakhar comes from a Jat family in Punjab. From a political point of view, the Jats do not have much dominance in Punjab. It is beyond the comprehension of the Congress to bet on the Jat leader instead of the Sikhs. But this equation must have been in the mind of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. In Punjab, the Congress president will be a Sikh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and the government will be led by a Jat leader.

Three targets with one arrow

Sunil Jakhar has been associated with the Congress for a long time. In the year 2002, he first came as MLA from Abroha Assembly constituency. His father Balram Jakhar passed away in 2016 and he later won the 2017 Lok Sabha by-election from Gurdaspur by a wide margin. Balram Jakhar was not limited to Punjab. It is clear that the politics of Haryana and Rajasthan are also behind the appointment of Sunil Jakhar as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Balram Jakhar himself has twice been an MP from Sikar.

It also has a deep connection with Rajasthan

Not only that, Balram Jakhar was also elected as an MP from Bikaner in Rajasthan in 1998. Sunil Jakhar himself has gone to Sikar and campaigned and described it as his work ground. For example, the Congress is eyeing not only Punjab but also Haryana and Rajasthan, where the political reach of the Jat community is very high. The Jat community is the cause of victory and defeat in both the states. The problems for the Congress are not only in Punjab, you will know what is going on between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan. We may all be shocked by this decision of the Congress, but perhaps this decision is completely right from a political point of view.

Jakhar Leader of Opposition from 2012 to 2017

Now the biggest challenge facing Sunil Jakhad is how to convince the rebel MLAs. Because Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has more than 25 MLAs who may be insurgents. From 2012 to 2017, Jakhar played the role of Leader of the Opposition. At present, Rahul Gandhi is taking all the decisions of the Congress. Sunil Jakhar is considered close to Rahul. Similarly, her father Balram Jakhar is one of the closest leaders to Indira Gandhi. Balram Jakhar has also been a minister in the government of PV Narasimha Rao and the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Which side will Punjab politics take?

Now it is more interesting to see which side Punjab politics will take in the near future. This attempt to play the game on the lines of the BJP, which the Congress has made, like the BJP has made Haryana, which is Jat land, where Manohar Lal Khattar, who comes from the Khatri Punjabi community, was made the Chief Minister. The Congress has also done an experiment, as the BJP has done in the neighboring state of Haryana. Now we have to see what the Congress gets out of this experiment.