Latest Hindi News: Center should issue directions within four months to give reservation in promotion to physically challenged: Supreme Court

New Delhi

The apex court has asked the central government to issue directions for reservation in promotions for the physically challenged. The court said the central government should take this step within 4 months. The Center had filed an application seeking clarification of the apex court’s verdict in the case, while the apex court said there was no ambiguity in the verdict. The Central Government should issue reservation notices in promotions to the physically challenged within four months.

Submission of application at the center

The Center had filed an application seeking clarification in the Supreme Court verdict in the Karnataka state case against Siddhiraju. The Supreme Court had said in the Siddhiraju case that the physically challenged have the right to reservation in promotion. The Supreme Court has said that there is no ambiguity in the verdict. The Central Government should issue instructions under Section-34 of the Act, 2016, under which reservation may be applied in promotions for the physically handicapped.

The apex court had said that a three-judge bench of the apex court had ruled in Indira Sahni’s judgment that there was no reservation in promotion but it would not apply to a physically handicapped person.