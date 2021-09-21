Latest Hindi News: Center should transfer money collected from people to funds created for rare diseases: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that the Center is expected to deposit more than Rs 63 crore collected from the general public in a fund set up for the treatment of a person suffering from a rare disease. This amount is currently with the Kerala High Court.Justice Rekha Palli said the Centre’s position that it was not a party to the Kerala High Court’s action could not be accepted. At the same time, the court directed that a comprehensive status report be submitted regarding the observance of its order regarding the treatment of people suffering from rare diseases.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma assured that action would be taken within a week, the court noted. The court also directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to submit a status report.

On August 11, the court was told that as per the order of the Kerala High Court, collect donations from the general public through digital platforms for the treatment of a person suffering from a rare disease and it would be more than Rs 63 crore. The amount was deposited. Unfortunately the man died and the money was of no use.