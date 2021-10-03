Latest Hindi News: Complete ban on bail violates prisoner’s personal liberty: Supreme Court

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court has said that a complete ban on bail petitions or petitions relating to stay of sentence is a violation of a prisoner’s personal liberty. It said that by making such an order, the judges of the Rajasthan High Court have “gone beyond the judicial function assigned to them”.

The Supreme Court has made this observation in a rare case where the Rajasthan High Court has run in the Supreme Court against two orders of its own judges.

The Center did not respond to the Kovid epidemic by saying that one of these orders, dated March 31 last year, should not list the registry as a list of bail petitions, appeals, applications for stay of sentence and reconsideration petitions in the category of urgent matters. Due to lockdown applied

The same judge, in a second order dated May 17, 2021, had directed the police not to arrest the accused till July 17 for offenses punishable by three years imprisonment.

The High Court went to the Supreme Court against both these orders of its judges.

A bench of Justice L Nageshwar Rao and Justice Aniruddha Bose said, “In our view, the orders dated March 31, 2020 and May 17, 2021 have encroached on the powers of the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court in respect of the work assigned to the judges.”

The bench, in its recent judgment, noted that in the context of both the orders, the judge has acted “beyond the judicial functions given to him” by granting full stay on bail applications, appeals, applications for stay of sentence. .

The Supreme Court has ruled that a complete ban on bail petitions or petitions relating to a stay of sentence is a violation of a prisoner’s personal liberty.

Senior counsel Vijay Hansaria appeared for the Rajasthan High Court in the case.

The Supreme Court had stayed both the orders of the concerned judges on April 3, 2020 and May 25, 2021.