Latest Hindi News: Coronavirus: Now the MU variant has raised concerns, finally, how many new types of Corona virus are there? – Now the Mu variant has raised concerns, how many types of corona viruses are there in the end

Highlights New cases of corona are once again on the rise in the country

The ‘mu’ type of corona found in many countries raised concerns

The effects of the ‘mu’ type are currently being monitored

New Delhi

The second wave of corona is not over yet and the third wave is being feared. For the last three days in a row, new cases of corona have been on the rise and more than 40,000 new cases have been reported. Meanwhile, new forms of corona have raised public concern. The latest type of fresh corona now found has been named ‘Mu’, with the scientific name B.1.621. No matter how dangerous this may be, it is currently under scrutiny.

45,352 new cases of corona in the last 24 hours

According to the health ministry, 45,352 new corona cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 366 people have died. However, 34,791 people have been released from the corona during this period. The number of active cases of corona has once again increased to 4 lakh (3,99,778). Meanwhile, 3,20,63,616 people have been rescued from the corona so far, while 4,39,895 people have lost their lives. In the last 24 hours, 32,097 new cases and 188 deaths have been reported in Kerala alone.

Mutations and variants of the corona raised concerns

The most worrying thing about the corona virus is its mutations and its new variants. It is feared that corona variants such as ‘Delta’ and ‘Eta’ may not only spread rapidly but also reduce the effect of the vaccine. At the same time, the effect of the newly discovered type ‘Mu’ is still being monitored.

We will tell you how many forms of corona have come before you so far …

Forms of corona anxiety

WHO label Classical name Where did you first get it? When nominated Why worry? Alpha B.1.1.7 UK, September 2020 December 18, 2020 It spreads faster than an effective virus. Beta B.1.351 South Africa, May 2020 December 18, 2020 Indicates high resistance. Gamma P.1 Brazil, November 2020 11 January 2021 Shows some resistance, increases infection. Delta B.1.617.2 India, October 2020 May 11, 2021 Spreads more rapidly.

Corona’s favorite type

WHO label Classical name Where did you first get it? When nominated Why is this a cause for concern? Eta B.1.525 In many countries, December 2020 March 17, 2021 Vaccine resistance is more likely iota B.1.526 New York (USA) November 2020 March 24, 2021 More resistant Kappa B.1617.1 India, October 2020 April 4, 2021 More resistant, faster spreading Lambda C.37 Peru, December 2020 June 14, 2021 A variety of mutations mu B.1.621 Columbia, January 2021 August 30, 2021 Currently being monitored

Downgraded from interest types

WHO label Of Where did you first get it? When nominated Why there are reasons for concern Epsilon B.1.4127 / B.1.429 California (USA), March 2020 March 5, 2021 More likely to spread Zeta P.2 Brazil, April 2020 March 17, 2021 More likely to resist Theta P.3 Philippines, January 2021 March 24, 2021 Multiple mutations as forms of anxiety

Mu is as contagious as the Delta type

The variant named M.1 was first discovered in January this year and so far about four thousand cases have been reported in more than 40 countries. It is a matter of concern that, according to the WHO, it could neutralize the vaccine and be even more contagious. The WHO says more study is needed to understand this type of seriousness and has been dubbed the ‘variant of interest’. The WHO report states that ‘since its discovery in Colombia in January 2021, some cases of the‘ mu ’type have been observed and a large number of cases have been reported in other countries, including South America and Europe.