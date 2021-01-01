Latest Hindi News: Difficulty in reading tribunal orders due to water sign: Supreme Court

The apex court on Friday said the water mark reported in the tribunal’s order was making it difficult to read the order. Justice DY Chandrachud verbally remarked that the e-committee of the Supreme Court would go to the tribunal and ask for the removal of the watermark from the verdict pages. This was observed by a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud while hearing the appeal against the NGT order.“The tribunal is not with us but the e-committee will work on the issue,” said Supreme Court Justice Chandrachud. We had earlier raised this issue in the High Court. The worst case scenario is that you can’t read the order. Justice Chandrachud himself is the chairman of the e-committee.

Supreme Court Justice Chandrachud said in a comment that watermarks are found on the pages and this does not make the order readable and especially for those who suffer from visual disturbances. One is my law clerk who is a scholar but is blind he cannot read the order because there is a water sign in the order. This command is not even read from the machine. Justice Chandrachud said it was very difficult to read the order as the size of the logo on each page was large. I don’t even feel comfortable reading.

Justice Chandrachud had said in March this year that high courts and tribunals should avoid putting watermarks on every page of their orders. Thus, putting a watermark in the decision makes it difficult to read the documents easily. No watermark is required to indicate the reliability of the result. Today’s decision has a digital sign. The Supreme Court said it is difficult to read watermarked orders, especially when 40-45 SLPs have to be read between Monday and Friday.

