Latest Hindi News: Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringala vehemently opposes Covishield's recognition, saying it is a discriminatory policy

Indian Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringala has strongly objected to the recognition of Kovishield. Shringla says recognizing Kovishield is a discriminatory policy. He said that for this reason the policy affects our citizens traveling to the UK. The Secretary of State has raised the issue with the UK’s new Foreign Secretary.

“I have been told that they have assured me that the issue will be resolved,” Harsh said. On India’s efforts to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringala said that the Prime Minister would definitely mention in his address how the United Nations could be reformed. The issues of the UN Security Council will certainly be discussed.

Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringala said that Prime Minister Modi and the US President would review India-US bilateral relations at their bilateral meeting on September 24. The two countries are expected to discuss further enhancing global partnership, trade, defense and security cooperation. Prime Minister Modi will attend the Covid-1 Global Summit hosted by US President Biden on Wednesday.

The Foreign Secretary said that Prime Minister Modi would hold meetings with CEOs of some of the largest US companies to promote investment in India. The Prime Minister will address the UN General Assembly on September 25. In his speech, the Prime Minister will address key issues such as cross-border terrorism, cowardice and global efforts to combat global climate change, as well as the need for reform in multilateral institutions.