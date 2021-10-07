Latest Hindi News: How to believe that PM Care Fund is not a government? Demand for declaration of Delhi High Court as ‘State’ – PM Care Fund has no facts to show private, argues in High Court

The case of PM Care Fund not having government funds reached the Delhi High Court. Opposing the Centre’s position, advocate Shyam Diwan told the High Court that there was no fact in showing that the funds were private.The petitioner requested the High Court to declare the PM Cares Fund as a ‘State’ as per the Constitution and bring transparency in its functioning. He was accompanied by Chief Justice D.N. He told a bench headed by Patel that the state government does not allow an activist to set up a structure outside its jurisdiction.

It was argued that the mention of high level activists, the use of state symbols, the official domain name indicates that the PM Care Fund is a dimension of the Government of India. Opposing the Centre’s position, advocate Shyam Diwan, appearing for petitioner S Gangwal, said, “The point is that when there are high government officials, they can create a structure that is outside the purview of the Constitution.”

Underlining the use of the word ‘Prime Minister’ in the name of a trust declared by the Prime Minister for public purposes during a health emergency during an outbreak of the corona virus, senior advocates said any common man would believe that a government was formed. He said PM Care has government officials as trustees and the Prime Minister is its chairman and its operations are run from the Prime Minister’s Office in the South Block.

The senior lawyer said, “We are not saying that the activities are bad. We are saying that it should be brought within the ambit of the Constitution. What is private in PM Care? Can’t anyone say official? There is no element other than self-determination that can say that it is not official. ‘