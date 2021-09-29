Latest Hindi News: Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress: Strategies to connect youth with Congress under the pretext of Kanhaiya and Jignesh, message to leaders leaving the party

Highlights Two young faces, Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani, will enter the Congress

With the help of these young leaders, the Congress will try to infiltrate the youth

Rahul Gandhi is thinking of including both the young faces

Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani, the country’s brightest youth leaders and two young faces who have raised their voices against the BJP and the Sangh, will enter the Congress on Tuesday. The biggest concern of the Congress, which has been losing ground in the country, is that it also lacks a large number of public relations leaders. In such a situation, it is believed that with the arrival of these two leaders, the team of people connected and recognizing them and holding on to them will grow.

Fearless ideology against Sangh and BJP

In the current era, Rahul Gandhi is the face of the Opposition, which is constantly challenging PM Modi, the BJP and the Sangh. Recently, in a one-party program, he had said in a message that those who have the courage to face the BJP-Sangha fearlessly should be replaced in the Congress. He told those who left his party that those who feared him could leave Congress. They will not be stopped. But while expressing the ideology of the Congress to stand against the Sangh-BJP with courage and without fear, he had said that those who are outside the Congress should be brought inside the Congress. In such a scenario, the inclusion of faces like Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani shows the same ideology of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Kanhaiya has always been an attacker on the Sangh and the BJP

Kanhaiya Kumar is raising his voice against the policies of BJP and Sangh. A young Congress leader said that in today’s age where the majority has laid hands against PM Modi, the BJP and the Sangh, Kanhaiya is talking directly to PM Modi and the Sangh. Is constantly fighting against them. At the same time, Jignesh, who represents the Dalit community, is also openly opposing the BJP government in Gujarat. It is being said in the Congress that Rahul is busy forming his new team. In such a situation, they want to include in this team those people who are close to the Congress on the basis of ideology.

Try to connect the youth

Through these leaders, the Congress also wants to connect itself with the youth somewhere. In fact, Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani are a firebrand face in themselves. Kanhaiya has huge fans across the country, especially among the youth. In this regard, Amrish Ranjan Pandey, National Secretary, Youth Congress and from Bihar, said that Kanhaiya is a student youth leader who is heard all over the country. People come from all over the country, not just Bihar, to listen to him. He talks about the common man, so he connects easily with people. They are educated people, they present everything in a logical way, which attracts people. Besides, young people have a different craze of their own.

Congress will use Kanhaiya across the country

In view of these qualities of Kanhaiya, the Congress wants to use Kanhaiya in the whole country in the near future. It is worth noting that the list of leaders coming to the party from student politics and youth politics has been in the Congress for a long time. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ashok Gehlot, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Ramesh Chenithalla, Gurdas Kamat, Tariq Anwar, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Rajiv Satav emerged from the student politics and youth politics of the Congress party. . Appeared. But over time, there was a dearth of grassroots leaders and young faces. At the same time, the Congress lost contact with the youth. In such a situation, the Congress wants to bring together young faces who have a grip on the ground to bring the youth back together.

Message to people leaving the party

By adding these young people, the Congress wants to send a message to its opponents, critics and those who have recently left the party or are about to leave. Recently, young faces like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad and Sushmita Deo split from the Congress. All these leaders were once members of Rahul Gandhi’s youth wing. After the departure of the youth, it was said that the youth were leaving the Congress because they did not see any future of their own in the Congress. In such a situation, the Congress wants to send a message to people like Kanhaiya and Jignesh that the youth still have faith in the Congress and its ideology.

To strengthen the Congress in Bihar

Through Kanhaiya, the Congress will try to strengthen its hold in Bihar. In fact, the Congress base in Bihar is on the verge of extinction. The party and the organization are very weak there. Other parties are constantly fighting in the Congress. In such a scenario, Kanhaiya Kumar, who has his own ground hold, could be useful to the Congress there. It is being said that the Congress is keeping an eye on the areas where the Left still has influence. Coming from a leftist background and ideology, Kanhaiya could play a key role in finding a seat for the Congress in such seats.

Look at Gujarat too

With Jignesh’s help, the Congress is eyeing Gujarat, where elections are scheduled for next year. It is noteworthy that in the last Gujarat elections, Jignesh was one of the three young faces who challenged the BJP along with the Congress. Apart from this, there were Patidar leader Hardik Patel and OBC face Alpesh Thakor. However, after that Jignesh did not join the Congress and contested the elections as an independent, while Patel and Thakur joined the Congress. With Jignesh, the Congress will try to signal to the Dalits. After Charanjit Singh made Channy the Dalit Chief Minister in Punjab, by joining Jignesh in the Congress, the Congress wants to give a signal to its Dalit vote bank, which has been with him for a long time across the country. The number of Dalits in Gujarat is about seven percent. The strategy of the Congress is also considered important for the political ambitions of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat, which is trying to set foot there. AAP’s vote bank also depends mainly on Dalits.