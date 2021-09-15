Latest Hindi News: Kovid contempt petition filed against Center in Supreme Court does not issue guidelines for compensation for death

A competition petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the central government, saying that the apex court had in its order dated June 30 said that the NDMA should formulate guidelines for compensation in case of death due to covid. But despite the Supreme Court order, the Center has not yet implemented it.An application has been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of advocate Ripak Kansal, stating that on June 30, 2021, the apex court in a landmark order had said that the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) would compensate those families within six weeks. ) Create guidelines. The apex court had ruled that it was the statutory duty of the NDMA to formulate guidelines that minimum compensation should be paid in case of death due to covid.

Rehabilitation of IDPs in Khori village by April next year, Faridabad Municipal Corporation informed SC

Order to fix the amount

The apex court had said that it could not issue directions to the central government to fix a fixed amount for compensation, but the national authority could fix a minimum amount for compensation to the relatives of those who died due to covid. The court had said that the minimum amount of compensation should be fixed as per the circumstances and the appropriate amount should be fixed keeping in view the funds and resources in the country. The apex court had also issued directions to facilitate the process of issuing death certificates in case of death due to covid.

Can a criminal case be started after being released from the departmental inquiry: The Supreme Court will look into it

Competition should be run against the Center – Petitioner

Petitioner’s counsel Ripak Kansal submitted that the Central Government is bound to abide by the order of the Supreme Court. The petitioner has said that the Central Government has not yet complied with the order, hence contempt should be filed against him in this case. The Center has so far done nothing in the matter of this order and has remained silent. According to the affidavit filed by the Center in September 2021, the order has not been fully complied with. So far no guidelines have been issued on compensation in case of death.