Latest Hindi News: Nine Eleven Attacks: ‘// 11 was an attack on humanity, taught the world a lot on this day’, says Prime Minister Modi

Nine Eleven Attacks: '// 11 was an attack on humanity, taught the world a lot on this day', says Prime Minister Modi
Highlights
- Today is the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States
- Prime Minister Modi mentioned the attack in a speech today
- Referring to // 11, Prime Minister Modi has called it an attack on humanity
Prime Minister Modi today inaugurated the Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat and inaugurated the Sardar Dham-2 Phase Girls Hostel. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi mentioned the ideals of Swami Vivekananda. Apart from this, PM Modi has referred to the 9/11 terror attack and called it an attack on humanity. He said that this date has taught us a lot.
Today’s date is known for its attacks on humanity
In his speech, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today is September 11, which is 9/11. A date in world history known for attacking humanity, but this date has taught the whole world a lot. A century ago, on September 11, 1893, the World Parliament of Religions was held in Chicago.
Such tragedies can only be solved by the values of humanity.
PM Modi further said- ‘On this day, Swami Vivekananda stood on that world stage and introduced India’s human values to the world. The world today is realizing that a tragedy like // 11 will find a permanent solution, only through these values of humanity.
Today is the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
We will tell you that on this day, September 11, 2001, the biggest terrorist attack in the history of the United States took place. Al Qaeda terrorists attacked and destroyed the Twin Towers in the United States. The effects of the attack in New York 20 years ago were felt all over the world. 9/11 changed the definition of terrorism, the fate of many countries took a different turn, and some even changed foreign policy.
