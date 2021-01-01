Latest Hindi News: Nine Eleven Attacks: ‘// 11 was an attack on humanity, taught the world a lot on this day’, says Prime Minister Modi

Highlights Today is the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States

Prime Minister Modi mentioned the attack in a speech today

Referring to // 11, Prime Minister Modi has called it an attack on humanity

New Delhi

Prime Minister Modi today inaugurated the Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat and inaugurated the Sardar Dham-2 Phase Girls Hostel. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi mentioned the ideals of Swami Vivekananda. Apart from this, PM Modi has referred to the 9/11 terror attack and called it an attack on humanity. He said that this date has taught us a lot.

Today’s date is known for its attacks on humanity

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today is September 11, which is 9/11. A date in world history known for attacking humanity, but this date has taught the whole world a lot. A century ago, on September 11, 1893, the World Parliament of Religions was held in Chicago.

20 Years of 9/11: Hate for Islam escalates after US terror attack, find out how it affected India

Such tragedies can only be solved by the values ​​of humanity.

PM Modi further said- ‘On this day, Swami Vivekananda stood on that world stage and introduced India’s human values ​​to the world. The world today is realizing that a tragedy like // 11 will find a permanent solution, only through these values ​​of humanity.

20 years of 9/11: When the world first felt the pain of India, read how the war on terror changed

Today is the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

We will tell you that on this day, September 11, 2001, the biggest terrorist attack in the history of the United States took place. Al Qaeda terrorists attacked and destroyed the Twin Towers in the United States. The effects of the attack in New York 20 years ago were felt all over the world. 9/11 changed the definition of terrorism, the fate of many countries took a different turn, and some even changed foreign policy.