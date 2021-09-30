Latest Hindi News: On the case pending in Allahabad High Court since 2016, the Supreme Court said that the officer should give an affidavit otherwise the Home Secretary will appear and the Secretary will appear.

In a case pending in the Allahabad High Court since 2016, the apex court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to inform its concerned officials about the working hours of the high court. The apex court has directed the concerned officials of the home department to file an affidavit in this regard, otherwise the home secretary will have to be present.During the hearing of the petitioner’s application in the High Court in 2016, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court NV Raman asked the UP government official to file an affidavit in the matter within two days. Times of criminal appeals listed in the High Court. How many times has the petitioner requested to adjourn the hearing in this case and how many times has the case come up for hearing.

Allahabad High Court rejected bail application in 2018

The petitioner has been convicted in the murder case and appealed in the case in the Allahabad High Court in 2016. He is in prison. The bail application was rejected by the Allahabad High Court in 2018 and the petitioner has filed an application in the Supreme Court against that decision. During the hearing in the Supreme Court, the state government’s advocates said that the petitioner had made several requests to adjourn the hearing of the case.

The time limit of this case pending in the High Court

Then the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court said that whatever you want to say, you say on the record. Your statement is responsible otherwise we will not believe your statement tomorrow. The apex court has filed an affidavit within two days stating the time limit of the case pending in the high court.