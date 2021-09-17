Latest Hindi News: ‘Peace in border areas can be restored after completion of troop withdrawal in East Ladakh’.

In a confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh, India on Thursday said a complete withdrawal of troops from the rest of the conflict in the western region could ensure complete peace and progress in bilateral relations along the border. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters here.Following the 12th round of the senior military-level meeting in July, the Indian Army issued a statement saying that the two sides had withdrawn from the meeting and had open and in-depth discussions on mutual understanding. Answering questions on the ongoing chaos on the border, Bagchi said, “We reiterate our position that there is complete peace in the border area only after the process of complete withdrawal of troops from the rest of the conflict is completed.” Restoration and progress bilateral relations can be ensured.

Will meet Chinese counterparts

Asked if Foreign Minister Jaishankar would hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during the SCO summit in Tajikistan, the spokesman said he did not rule out the possibility of any meeting. He said wait to see what kind of meetings take place.

Military barrier on the border in East Ladakh

It is worth noting that since the beginning of May last year, there has been a military blockade between India and China on the border in East Ladakh. However, both sides completed the process of withdrawing troops from the north and south shores of Lake Pangong in February after several rounds of military and diplomatic discussions.

It is understood that there is still a stalemate over the withdrawal of troops in some areas.