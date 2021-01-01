Latest Hindi News: Petition to the court for exemption of lawyers from wearing black coat in summer

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court and High Court across the country seeking exemption for lawyers from wearing black coats and gowns in summer. The petition asks the state bar council to amend the rules and set a time limit for lawyers to be exempted from wearing black coats and gowns.The petition states that this period can be fixed in that particular state because when there is the highest summer. The petition has been filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi. The petition said it was very difficult for lawyers to move from one court to another in the scorching sun.

Gown optional

Under the Advocates Act, 111 under1, it is mandatory for a lawyer to wear a white shirt, black coat and white neckband as per the dress code of the lawyers prescribed by the Bar Council of India rules. According to the rules, a lawyer is required to wear a lawyer’s gown when he or she appears in the High Court or the Supreme Court.