Latest Hindi News: Pollution will take away 9 years of life, Delhi-Mumbai and Kolkata people at greater risk – Pollution report on Delhi and Mumbai people

Air pollution not only causes diseases but also shortens our lives. According to a report, 40 per cent of India’s population may be under the age of nine due to air pollution. A recent report by the University of Chicago Air Quality Quality Index (AQLI) claims that the average age will increase by 5.6 years if India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal succeed in WHO standards in cleaning the air quality. Otherwise the age will be too low. Residents of the most polluted cities, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, could face up to nine years of life.

Delhi Pollution: Preparations are underway in Delhi from now on, the new system will tell where the pollution is coming from

According to the AQLI report, getting rid of air pollution can give the world an average life of two years and five years for the most polluted countries. This assessment for India and neighboring countries has been done after 5.6 years. According to the report, India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh account for a quarter of the world’s population. And they are among the five most populous countries in the world. 48 crore people in India live in the Gangetic plain, where the level of pollution is extremely high.

According to the report, the pollution has now spread beyond the Gangetic plain to states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, where air quality can reduce people’s lives by 2.5-2.9 years. So the target of the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) run by the central government can help increase the national life expectancy to 1.7.

Pollution in Delhi: Testing of all 40 anti-smog tower fans completed

Migratory species are at higher risk of plastic contamination

The UN report fears that migratory species, which live on land as well as in freshwater, are most at risk of increasing plastic pollution. In the report, its meaning is further stated in the Asia-Pacific region. According to the report, plastic pollution could adversely affect the Ganges and Irrawaddy dolphins, Asian elephants and black-footed albatrosses. The report was released by the UN Convention on Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS).

