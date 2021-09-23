Latest Hindi News: Provision for compensation in suicide case within 30 days of Kovid Center to Supreme Court

The central government has told the apex court that if a person commits suicide within 30 days of the Kovid test, his family members will be entitled to a compensation of Rs 50,000 under the Kovid death.On September 13, the apex court had asked the central government to consider the fact in the guidelines issued regarding the Kovid death certificate in which the case of Kovid victim’s suicide was not categorized as Kovid’s death. The apex court has asked the central government to reconsider its decision in the matter.

The cause of death will be written in the death certificate

In the apex court, the Center had said that in case of death related to Kovid, the ICMR and the Ministry of Health have issued guidelines on the issuance of death certificates. A medical certificate should be issued to the relatives of the deceased and the cause of death will be written. Guidelines have been issued to facilitate the issuance of Covid Death Certificates and it has been stated that if a Covid victim dies due to poisoning or dies due to accident or suicide, it will not be considered as Covid death. The Supreme Court has said that keeping the case of Kovid patient’s suicide away from Kovid’s death does not seem prima facie acceptable, so the government should consider it.

Compensation will be given in case of suicide

On Thursday, in the Supreme Court, the central government said that if a person suffers from covid and receives a positive report and commits suicide within 30 days, his family will be compensated under the covid death. In the Supreme Court, the Center has said that, according to the guidelines of ICMR and the Ministry of Health, as soon as a covid is found and if a person commits suicide within 30 days, it will be considered a covid death. The Center has requested the Supreme Court to issue appropriate directions in the matter. The Center has also told the apex court that the NDMA has directed to pay Rs 50,000 on the basis of the certificate in the case of Kovid’s death.