Latest Hindi News: RSS meeting to be held from October 28 to 30 in Karnataka

The meeting of the executive board of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will be held next month. An official of the team said that this time the meeting will be held in Dharwad, Karnataka. The meeting will run from October 28 to October 30. The meeting is considered crucial ahead of the five state elections.Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, including Uttar Pradesh, early next year. Sangh Swayamsevaks also play an important role in creating an atmosphere in favor of the BJP. The meeting of the executive board is also important as it takes further decisions. These decisions are also linked to future events.

Two mutual relatives, many related to ‘D Company’ … The simple background of the conspirators to shake the country, if identified, how to identify?

The team’s publicist said feedback is taken from everyone at the executive board meeting and the decisions that are made are approved at this meeting. If there is an urgent problem, a resolution can be passed at this meeting.

TIME 100 Most Influential People 2021: Mulla Baradar’s Name, PM Modi and Mamata Added to TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People

The Executive Board consists of All India Officers and members of the Union. In addition, union drivers and operators from various states are also part of it. Regional preachers also attend the meeting. There are about 500 people on the executive board, but given Covid’s rules, this time around 350 people will attend the meeting. Although the office bearers of the unions affiliated to the union are not part of the executive board, representatives of some unions have been called for the meeting at this time.