Latest Hindi News: Sibal says High Court does not adhere to principle of natural justice Supreme Court issues notice and seeks reply

During the hearing of the state government’s application challenging the Kolkata High Court’s order for a CBI probe into the post-poll violence case in West Bengal, the apex court said the state government’s petition would make a prima facie case for issuing a notice. In the case. Is. The apex court has issued notice to the Center and other defendants and asked them to file their reply.Earlier in the Supreme Court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, said the CBI should be barred from filing new cases during this period. Then the Supreme Court said that nothing will happen, we will hold a hearing soon and have fixed October 7 for the next hearing.

Kapil Sibal has argued in the Supreme Court that the supervision of the Election Commission was in the state from May 2 to May 5. At the same time, post-election violence has been linked to further crimes. Attempts have been made to link common crime in the state to post-poll violence. Sibal said the NHRC’s fact-finding committee includes people associated with the BJP. The committee did not follow the procedure of the Human Rights Protection Act.

The state government was not given a chance to present its case: Sibal

In the apex court, Sibal said the Kolkata High Court did not adhere to the principle of natural justice in its order. The state government was not given enough opportunity to present its case. Only 7 days were given to answer thousands of complaints. Investigation is not possible in 7 days. The state government did not consider the material placed before the High Court. Sibal said it cannot be sidelined unless the state is given ample opportunity in the federal structure.

The NHRC report was also not submitted to the state government. Thus, not all cases can be transferred to CBI at the same time. According to the case, the case has been transferred stating that if there is a police failure. In the Supreme Court, Sibal said the state government has been told to be a failure, so there is a question of the state’s reputation. We were not given a chance and the state is trying to separate.