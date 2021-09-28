Latest Hindi News: Supreme Court orders, seniority cannot be claimed from date of non-service

The Supreme Court has ruled that seniority cannot be claimed from the date on which the employee was not in service. The Supreme Court has allowed a petition challenging the seniority of a person with retrospective influence in a Bihar government job.The Bihar government argued in the Supreme Court that an employee cannot claim seniority from a date when he is not in service. The Supreme Court accepted the Bihar government’s appeal.

The Supreme Court said that it should be noted that retrospective seniority should not be allowed unless the court order is passed or the court issues no directions or the applicable rules are clearly provided. Others who have already entered the service will also be affected. The Supreme Court said jurisprudence in the field of service law states that retrospective seniority cannot be claimed from the date the employee is not in service.