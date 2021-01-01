Latest Hindi News: Taliban Influence: The Taliban are very close to capturing Kabul, what effect will it have on India? – What effect will the Taliban have on India as it is very close to capturing Kabul in Afghanistan?

Highlights The Taliban have reached very close to Kabul in Afghanistan, may soon capture

“There is no threat from us to the Indians in Afghanistan,” a Taliban spokesman said

India’s position on the Taliban depends on the attitude of other countries

New Delhi

The Taliban’s business in Afghanistan continues to grow, and Taliban militants have now moved closer to Kabul. The current situation in Afghanistan will affect all countries in the world, including India. The Islamic extremist group, which has praised India’s help to Afghanistan, has also warned that it would not be good if Indian troops went there. In such a scenario, it is very important to know how the current situation of the Taliban is going to affect India as India has set up several infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.

Indians also work in projects in different countries

Worked in Afghanistan Former Ambassador of India Rakesh Sood On the Taliban issue, India has to say that India completed its major projects in Afghanistan about 5 years ago. Now there are some small projects that are in every province of Afghanistan. It is not that Indians are only working on Indian projects. There are many Indians who are also working in UN, US and UK projects. However, when a problem arises, Indians working on any project contact the Indian Embassy and it is our responsibility to get all Indians out, whether working on projects at the United Nations, the US or the UK.

How can the Taliban stop the destruction of Afghanistan? Indian diplomats are making special plans in Doha

Afghanistan urgently needs help

Specialist in Afghan Affairs Dr. Akhalak Osmani “Afghanistan has lost six states in the last one week,” he said of the Indian side’s talks with the Taliban. In the last 24 hours, three Afghan states have fallen to the Taliban. On the other hand, the US intelligence agency has also said that the Taliban will capture Kabul in 90 days. According to the website covering the war, 233 districts (provinces) are completely under Taliban control, 109 districts are at war between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, while 65 are protected by the Afghan government. The Taliban is not only advancing with the aim of capturing Kabul, it has also occupied border areas with other countries. In such a situation, time is short and Afghanistan needs immediate help.

Kabul will be under full Taliban control within 90 days

American intelligence agency The United States has said it fears the Taliban will cut ties with Kabul within the next 30 days and take full control of the city within 90 days. According to the agencies, the Taliban’s momentum could slow down if Afghan security forces use more force. In fact, the Taliban are capturing Afghan cities faster than the United States expects.

Afghanistan: Three Indian engineers held by the Taliban have been evacuated and air strikes have been carried out

India’s $ 3 billion investment in Afghanistan

Conservation experts Colonel (R.) Sanjeev Kumar He said the Taliban could pose many challenges to India. He said that India has invested 3 3 billion to develop infrastructure in Afghanistan, these projects will be stopped. Today around 2200 people in India are working on various projects, their safety is also going to be very challenging.

Don’t bother Kashmir again by joining hands with Pakistan

Former diplomat Pinak Chakraborty On the situation in Afghanistan, he said, “India’s concern is also great because when the Taliban first came, things like kidnappings, trying to harass Kashmir by joining hands with Pakistan should not happen again.” There has been no change in the Taliban, but as far as the policy level is concerned, if the Taliban comes to power, it will have some problems at the international level as well. Pakistan may be happy about the Taliban’s victory, but it remains to be seen how much the Taliban will listen to Pakistan.

Government wants to form, driving cars with children … Taliban’s ‘game’ in Afghanistan

This is a very high level of strategic planning, not of the Taliban.

Defense expert Dhruv Katoch It is said that the manner in which the Taliban has acted in this way clearly shows that this planning is not theirs, it is a very high level strategic planning in which the hand of the Pakistani army is clearly visible. At least 70 percent of the area is now under Taliban control.

India’s role depends on the attitude of other countries

Former Ambassador Meera Shankar He said that when the Taliban first came to power, it was recognized by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with the exception of Pakistan, but now Saudi Arabia and the UAE are pursuing a different policy. At the same time, on the impact of the Taliban on India, Meera Shankar said that India has very few options. Anyway, India has already made it clear that if a Taliban government is formed through violence in Afghanistan, we will not accept that government. The United States and Britain have said more or less the same thing. While China can help the Taliban, India will have to see which country has a role to play in the Taliban.



“There is no threat to Indians from us,” the Taliban said

The Taliban, meanwhile, has made big statements about the safety of Indians living in Afghanistan. The Taliban has said it does not pose any threat to Indians living in Afghanistan. The Taliban has promised not to target Indian embassies in Afghanistan. Taliban spokesman Mohammad Suhail Shaheen said, “We want to assure the Indian ambassador and embassy that they are not threatened by us.” We will not target embassies. We have said this not once but many times in our statement. This is our promise which is also in the media. On India’s support projects in Afghanistan, the Taliban said, “We appreciate the dams for the Afghan people, the infrastructure projects and everything that has been done for the development, reconstruction and economic prosperity of Afghanistan.”