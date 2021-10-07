Latest Hindi News: Tell Uttar Pradesh Government Against Lakhimpur Violence Case Against FIRs And Arrests: Supreme Court

Highlights The Supreme Court took cognizance of the Lakhimpur Kheri case on its own

In the first day’s hearing, the apex court sought a status report from the UP government

The UP government told the court what steps have been taken so far in the case

New Delhi

The Supreme Court has asked to submit a status report on the ongoing probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. A bench headed by the Chief Justice has asked the UP government to file a status report on the ongoing probe into the Lakhimpur violence case and state who has been charged in the case and who has been arrested. The Supreme Court has asked the Allahabad High Court to state in its status report what has happened so far in the hearing of the case. The matter is set to be heard on Friday.

A bench of Chief Justice NV Raman, Justice Suryakant and Justice Hima Kohli heard the Lakhimpur case on Thursday. A letter was written in the Supreme Court on behalf of two advocates, Shivkumar Tripathi and CS Panda, requesting a CBI inquiry into the matter. The apex court took cognizance of the matter and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report. The Supreme Court has asked the UP government to arrange for proper treatment of the mother of the deceased Lovepreet Singh. The Supreme Court was told that the mother’s health had deteriorated after Lovepreet’s death.



The strict role of the Supreme Court

As the hearing began, the chief justice said that two lawyers, Shivkumar Tripathi and CS Panda, had written a letter to the apex court in the matter. He directed the registry to register the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Taking the matter seriously, the Supreme Court asked the lawyers to appear before the court. Within minutes, lawyer Shivkumar Tripathi, who had written the letter, appeared in court. He said that in this case, the Uttar Pradesh government had not taken appropriate steps to protect the democratically organized protest. The court said there was a need to register a case in this regard. Then the Chief Justice said that but an FIR has been registered in this case.



Presented by the UP Government

Meanwhile, Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad, on behalf of the UP government, said the incident was highly unfortunate. A SIT has been set up to probe the matter, as well as a Judicial Commission headed by a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, which is investigating. “We think the way eight people have lost their lives is unfortunate,” the chief justice said. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court said who are the retired judges, what is their name? On this, the advocates of the UP government said that we will file a status report after taking instructions in this regard.

“Tell us what has happened so far in this case in the Allahabad High Court,” the chief justice said. Meanwhile, Justice Suryakant said that we want to know who is the accused in this case. Against whom has an FIR been registered and the accused arrested? Please provide full details in the status report. Eight people have lost their lives, the petition said. Among them were 4 farmers and a journalist. We want to know against whom the FIR was lodged and who was arrested. Full details should be submitted in the status report.

Notice of health care of the mother of the deceased

“We have received information that when the mother of the deceased Lovepreet Singh came to know about the incident, she went into shock and she is ill, she should have been given proper treatment,” the chief justice said. The UP government should provide them medical care. Advocates for the UP government agreed. The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing till Friday. In the meantime, the UP government will submit a status report.



The Supreme Court’s own notice on the letter of the two lawyers

Farmers were protesting in Lakhimpur Kheri area of ​​UP. Protesting farmers were hit by a car, killing four farmers and a journalist. In retaliation, an angry mob of farmers allegedly beat three people on the other side. UP police have registered an FIR in connection with the deaths of eight people. UP police have also charged the son of the Union Home Minister in the case.

Advocates Shivkumar Tripathi and CS Panda wrote a two-page letter to Chief Justice of the Supreme Court NV Raman on the whole matter. He said that the case of killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri is serious. Farmers are peacefully protesting against agricultural laws. It is a question of their livelihood. Even during the Corona period, a large number of farmers were on the streets. Their human rights are being violated in a democratic country. Action should be taken against those involved in this case. A CBI inquiry should be held under the supervision of the court.