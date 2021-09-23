Latest Hindi News: The Supreme Court has asked the Center to submit an affidavit within two weeks regarding the admission of girls in Reims Dehradun.

The Supreme Court has asked the Center to submit an affidavit within two weeks on the issue of admission of girls in RIMS (National Indian Military College) in Dehradun. The Supreme Court has told the Center that the matter cannot be delayed now. Justice S.K. A bench headed by Kaul said that since the Armed Forces started courses in NDM, the issue of admission of girls in RIMS should also be looked into and now it cannot be avoided.“We have been informed that the last date for submission of application is October 30 and the paper is December 18,” the apex court said. The Additional Solicitor General informed that, like the NDA, an independent committee has been set up for the admission of women in RIMs, under which the mechanism is to be completed by May 2022.

The government should file a reply within two weeks

This raises the question of what will happen to the exam. “We have allowed women candidates in the NDM this year, so we directed the Additional Solicitor General to file a reply in the Reims case within two weeks,” the apex court said. Earlier, the Additional Solicitor General had said that a study was being conducted on women’s access to RIMs. Experiments have started in military schools in Mizoram. Women are being considered in Reims as the doors of the NDA open.