Latest Hindi News: Tourism could be game changer in northeastern states: Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy

The development of the northeastern states of the country is one of the important agendas of the Modi government. Tourism can play a game changer role in the development of the Northeast. This requires strong infrastructure. Tourism can be a great weapon for employment. Which will strengthen the economy here with the development of the Northeast. This was stated by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, who was speaking at the inaugural function of a two-day conference of Tourism and Culture Ministers of the Northeastern States here.He also asked all the northeastern states to form a task force in their own right, from tourism and culture to various departments and agencies of the center and the states. , So that there will be constant coordination between them. To advance the development agenda. The Minister spoke about the emphasis on all aspects of tourism. He said there is huge potential for tourism, which can work on eco, village, medical, sports, adventure, golf, film, river, border tourism. He said that strong infrastructure needs to be built for this.

Noting the Centre’s focus on the northeast, Reddy said Union ministers have been coming here regularly. He said that at the suggestion of PM Modi, 16 ministers would visit the northeastern states every month to properly monitor the various projects underway here. It is noteworthy that two ministers will travel from the Center to each state every month. It will have a Union Minister and a Minister of State. Not only this, the Ministry of Tourism is planning to organize an international tourism mart in Nagaland this year. Reddy said the Horn Bill Festival will be held there every year.

Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma, who was present at the inauguration of the conference, said roads, railways and air connectivity would have to be enhanced to boost tourism in the northeastern states. With that, he said, northeastern tourist destinations need to be branded. The North East brand needs to be promoted. Sarma said that if the entire five years of determination in this field were worked out, it could change here.

It may be recalled that the Ministry has approved sixteen schemes worth Rs 1,300 crore for the Northeast region under its Swadesh Darshan Yojana, which includes heritage, eco-circuits, spiritual and religious and tribal related projects. About 200 crore schemes have received green signal under the ministry’s Prasad Yojana. This includes the Rs 29.99 crore development work of the famous Kamakhya temple complex in Guwahati, Assam.

The two-day conference will review the progress of various ongoing projects of the Central Government. The Ministry of Tourism has joined hands with IRCTC to promote Northeast tourism. Under which an agreement was reached between the two on Monday.