Latest Hindi News: What does Prime Minister Modi do when he flies long distances, he posted the picture himself – pm modi america tour a photo went viral on twitter

PM Modi has frequent foreign tours. In the meantime, the flight takes several hours. Now you may be wondering how the Prime Minister is using this time. PM Modi himself has tweeted how he uses this time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for his three-day US tour. This tour is considered extremely important. Prime Minister Modi will meet Biden for the first time since the election of a new US President. Prime Minister Modi himself was very excited about this visit. Before leaving, he tweeted about it.Prime Minister Modi has posted a photo that is going viral on social media. In this picture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen carrying bundles of files. Along with the files, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also seen writing something on paper with a pen. Along with this picture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also written a caption.

Long haul flights, so what to do

PM Modi has written that when your flight is long distance, you can use that time to complete your paperwork. Many people are voting on this headline of the Prime Minister. Some people say we already do that. Some people are even talking about applying this advice in their lives.

Prime Minister Modi on a visit to the United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on the global community to facilitate international travel by recognizing vaccine certificates and emphasizing the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the economy. The minister said India was expanding its existing capacity to manufacture vaccines and would subsequently undo the supply of vaccines to other countries.