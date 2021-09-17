Latest Hindi News: Will the third wave be as dangerous as the second wave of the corona? Experts say – the form is up – if the Kovid 19 does not have a new look, the third wave will not be as frightening as the second wave

New Delhi

Top virologist Gagandeep Kang said on Friday that the third wave of the epidemic would not be as frightening as the second wave unless there was a new form of the corona virus. He expressed the need to develop better vaccines to deal with new strains of the virus and to strengthen the regulatory system.

“Unless a new design comes along, the third wave won’t be as frightening as the second wave,” Kang said.

During the second wave of epidemics in the country between March and May, thousands of people died and millions were infected and health infrastructure collapsed. Kang said, ‘Have we faced Kovid? No, we couldn’t handle that. Are we going to get rid of covid? Not in the near future. Kang, a professor at Christian Medical College in Vellore, was addressing the CII Lifescience Conclave through digital.

Third wave forecast for October-November

Maninder Agarwal, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, who has been tasked with estimating the growth rate of Kovid-19 cases in the country, had said that the number of cases of coronavirus would be high by September. The wave can reach Shige if the spread of the virus is exposed.

There is still a long way to go – Kang

Kang said the Indian vaccine industry has done an unprecedented job in tackling the epidemic but there is still a long way to go. “But I can’t say the same thing (about the regulatory system) because people know about our regulatory system. But this is something we should use as a lesson for the future because we really need knowledgeable, strong regulators, who can work with industries as needed.