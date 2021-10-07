Latest iOS 15.1 beta includes iPhone 13 Pro camera features

Two new iPhone 13 Pro camera features that Apple promised will appear in the latest developer beta of iOS 15.1 in a future software update. Now users can record video with Apple’s ProRes codec, and there’s a switch to turn off automatic macro mode switching (via 9to5Mac) With this release of the third beta, users have gained access to Toggl, which may indicate that features are coming soon.

In current versions of iOS, the iPhone 13 Pro will automatically switch from the main camera to the ultrawide camera when it detects that you are close to a subject, enabling close-focus macro mode. Some reviewers rattled off the switch (which happens without a UI prompt), and Apple said it would add a setting to turn it off. Now that it’s shown in beta, however, some Reddit users have reported difficulty achieving similar results with the Auto Macro setting turned off, even after manually switching to the Ultrawide lens. Too. Of course, with this being a developer beta, it’s possible that the setting has some bugs or it may work a little differently until the final release.

The Auto Macro setting might need some more polishing

(If you’re looking for Macro Mode and you have a non-Pro iPhone 13, or even an older model, Halide just released an update that includes Macro Mode for the iPhone 8 and above) .)

9To5Mac How using ProRes to shoot video is in the new beta and it shows that Apple is using the 422 HQ flavor of ProRes. Like the macro feature, shooting in the color grading-friendly ProRes format is limited to the iPhone 13 Pro model, with 128GB phones only recording the codec in 1080P instead of 4K.

iOS 15.1 Could Be a Big Release If Everything From Beta Makes It

While these features may appear in the official 15.1 release, it’s not a sure thing – SharePlay was in early versions of the iOS 15 beta before it was removed (though it reappeared with the first iOS 15.1 beta). The 15.1 beta also includes support for adding a COVID vaccination card to Apple Wallet, so if all goes well, this could be a huge release.

With its recent updates and betas, Apple is checking the list of features that were announced but not yet released. On Tuesday, Apple released firmware enabling better Find My support for AirPods Pro and Max. While macOS Monterey and the impressive-looking Universal Controls feature that comes with it are still missing, we’ve already gotten the promised Safari redesign on older versions of the OS (unfortunately, probably).