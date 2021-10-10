Latest News Lucknow: UP News: Shocking incident in Lucknow, UP fireman killed during promotion race

During a promotion race at the 35th Battalion PAC in the Lucknow metropolis on Saturday, the firefighters fell unconscious due to deteriorating conditions. Authorities rushed him to a trauma center, where he died. After informing the family, the Metropolitan Police sent the body for postmortem. The body was handed over to the family after PM late in the evening.According to police, Mohan Ram, 55, a resident of Saidpur Khajura in Ghazipur, was currently posted as a head constable at the Naini fire station in Prayagraj. Mohan Ram had also participated in the 3.2 km race at the 35th Battalion PAC for promotion on Saturday.

Mohan felt dizzy at some distance

The race started around Sadenau in the morning in front of the officers of the recruitment board. Mohan Ram fell down after feeling dizzy after running some distance. As soon as he fainted, Mohan was taken by ambulance to the trauma center, where he stopped breathing.

Safe shelter

Police suspect that Mohan died of a heart attack. Also the heart and viscera have been saved as the cause of death was not clear in the postmortem report which came late in the evening.