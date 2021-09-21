Latest News on Channi and Sidhu in Punjab: Congress says Sidhu and Channi are the Chief Minister faces for Punjab elections: Punjab Assembly Election News Update:

In the name of ending the feud in the Congress house in Punjab. When Harish Rawat, the Congress in-charge in Punjab, spoke of contesting the elections under Sidhu’s leadership, there was an uproar within the party. On the other hand, all the political parties seeking a foothold in Punjab politics started attacking the Congress for this. The situation became such that the party had to give an explanation on Rawat’s statement at the end of the afternoon. Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar had raised questions on Sidhu’s leadership. Shortly afterwards, Sunil Jakhar’s nephew Ajayveer Jakhar resigned as Punjab Kisan Congress president. Although no reason behind this has yet been clarified, it is believed that the Zakhar family is upset somewhere. Jakhar himself was a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post and was the first choice of MLAs, according to sources. However, his being a Hindu came his way to reach his chair.After Jakhar’s statement, other parties also started attacking the role of the Congress. Saying that a Dalit face has been appointed as the Congress chief minister, Mayawati said that she only remembers the love of dalits in times of crisis. BJP and Aam Aadmi Party also raised questions on this. Seeing the case escalating, the Congress had to resort to its explanation. On behalf of the Congress, media in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that Charanjit Singh Channi will be the face of the Chief Minister in the forthcoming Assembly elections and Navjyot Singh Sidhu will be the chairman of the Pradesh Congress Committee. Defending Rawat, Surjewala said, “Many friends, knowingly or unknowingly, could not see his point from a right angle. I repeat that the face of the government is Channi. Sidhu is the face of the Congress state president. The two will fight together with ordinary workers and the Congress Will re-establish the government.

The Congress had said that the BJP was conspiring to insult Charanjit Singh Channy, the son of a poor and dalit, by becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab. Surjewala asked whether the son of a poor and Dalit cannot become the Chief Minister. Why do BJP, AAP, BSP and Akali Dal have stomach ache? Challenging all these political parties, he said that if these people are really pro-Dalit, they should declare any Dalit face as Chief Minister in the upcoming elections.