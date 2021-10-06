Latest News Update on LG Dispute vs. Delhi Government
Highlights
- Chief Justice Raman said he would form a three-judge bench in the case
- The Delhi government told the court that the matter needed to be heard soon.
- The two judges differed in their verdict on February 14, 2019.
Rahul Mehra, counsel for the Delhi government, took the matter to the apex court and said the matter should be heard soon. The Chief Justice said the bench would be constituted after Dussehra and the matter would be heard after Diwali. Mehra said a five-judge bench of the apex court in its judgment had said that while the police, land and public order would be under the control of the Center, the rest would be under the control of the Delhi government and would include services and services. Control of the Government of Delhi.
What is the decision of the Constitutional Bench of 4 July 2018
The apex court in its landmark judgment had said that LG in Delhi would act on the advice of the cabinet. The Supreme Court had limited LG’s powers. The Supreme Court had said in its decision that LG would not operate independently, if there were exceptions it could refer the matter to the President and abide by the decision taken by the President, i.e. it would not take any decision on its own.
Decision of 14 February 2019
The Supreme Court had referred the service case to a larger bench in the LG case against the Delhi government. Supreme Court Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan had differences in the matter and the matter was referred to a larger bench. In other cases, however, both judges gave their verdicts unanimously. Under this, Bribery Prevention Branch has been set up under the Central Government.
Both judges split the service case
Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan gave separate verdicts in the case. With the exception of the service, the two agreed unanimously on the rest of the issue. But in the service case, the two judges differed. And the case was referred to three judges.
#Latest #News #Update #Dispute #Delhi #Government
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.