Latest news update on new motor vehicles in Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police cracks down on violators

Highlights Driving licenses can be confiscated or suspended

Traffic inspectors have been instructed to take action

Strict action is being taken against those who break the rules

Vis, New Delhi: In Delhi, people usually drive on the wrong side of the road, hitting a short cut, on a road where there is no right or left cut or a long road to take a U-turn. This increases the risk of accidents not only for the driver but also for other people coming in front. This trend has become common on roads with high traffic congestion, but it also leads to frequent road accidents. Seeing this, the traffic police is now cracking down on all those who will be caught driving against the flow of traffic on the wrong side.



10,000 challans deducted in 15 days for drunk driving, overspeeding and faulty number plates

The Delhi Traffic Police has also identified places where the rules are being violated on a large scale. The TIs under which these places come have been instructed to take strict action in this regard. The traffic police has warned through social media that driving on the wrong side of the road is classified as dangerous driving under Section 184 of the new Motor Vehicle Act and a fine of up to Rs 5,000 can be imposed if caught violating this rule. Apply. In addition, the driver’s driving license may be confiscated or suspended.

Muktesh Chandra, special commissioner of traffic police, says driving in the wrong direction not only disrupts traffic but also increases the risk of serious accidents. Even so, people do not shy away from violating this rule. With this in mind, people have been warned that if they are caught violating this rule, they will now be subject to strict action under the provisions of the new Motor Vehicle Act, which will include hefty fines as well as confiscation of licenses. Or with suspended action. Necessary instructions have been issued to the traffic inspectors of all the boards in this regard and action is being taken against the violators. Even through social media, if appropriate complaints are received with evidence in this regard, action will be taken against the owner and driver of the vehicle based on the photo or video sent.