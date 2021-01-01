Latest News Updates on Delhi AIIMS, Delhi AIIMS Annual Report, Delhi AIIMS Update in Hindi

Highlights More than 98% of patients admitted to AIIMS survived

19 to 22 percent of patients died in the AIIMS drug department

With the entire AIIMS, the mortality rate at this time is only 1.7%.

1,42,185 patients admitted to the main AIIMS, Cardio-Neuro, Dental Center

New Delhi

During 2019-20, 3,775 patients died, including the main AIIMS, the Cardiac Center and the Dental Center. Which is 2.65% of the total admitted patients. However, with the entire AIIMS, the mortality rate at this time is only 1.7%. But in all three centers, the average has risen to more than 2.5 per cent. The average death rate in the cancer department of Maine Ames is about 48%. That is, almost every other patient died, but there were many departments where there was no death. According to the annual report, 1,42,185 patients were admitted, including the main AIIMS, cardio-neuro center and dental center. Of these, 3,775 patients died, which is 2.65% of the total admitted patients, but in the drug-like department, up to 22% of patients died.

AIIMS News: Delhi leads in AIIMS treatment, followed by UP-Bihar

Cancer kills the most at 28.6%

According to the report, 158 of the 325 patients admitted to the main AIIMS died of cancer. That is, 48.6% of the total admitted patients died. Not only that, 91 of these patients died within 48 hours of being admitted to the AIIMS. At the same time, 67 patients died 48 hours later. Although radiotherapy had the highest mortality rate after cancer, the number of patients admitted to this department was only 7. Of these, 3 died, accounting for 30% of the total.

21% of infants die in neonatal AECU

21% of infants died in the AIIMS neonatal ICU. According to the report, 119 children were admitted, 25 of whom died. Five died within 48 hours of admission, while the remaining 20 children died 48 hours later. However, in addition to the neonatal ICU at AIIMS, 2542 children were admitted for neonatal treatment. Where 39 died. The overall mortality rate was reported at 1.5%.

Trust in AIIMS remains, with more than 13,000 patients receiving OPD services every day

In the drug department, 19 to 23 percent of patients died

There are three units within the drug department. The first unit admitted 1336 patients and 310 died here. 137 died within 48 hours and the remaining 173 died after 48 hours. The total mortality rate is 23.2%, the highest among the three units of the drug. Unit 2 admitted 1747 patients and 334 died here. 116 within 48 hours and 218 after 48 hours. The total mortality rate was 19.1%. Meanwhile, 1361 patients were admitted in the third unit. 301 died. 129 in 48 hours and 172 in 48 hours. The total mortality rate was 22.1%.

Only 2 percent of deaths occur in surgery

AIIMS has 4 units of general surgery. In the first unit, 1469 patients underwent surgery. 30 of them died. The mortality rate is 2%. The second unit admitted 1882 patients and 30 died. The death rate is 1.6 percent. 1315 patients were admitted to the third unit and only 20 patients died here, while the mortality rate was recorded at 1.5 per cent. In the fourth unit, a maximum of 2260 patients underwent surgery and only 29 died. The death rate was 1.3 percent.

Delhi AIIMS again became the top hospital in the country, 7 out of the top 30 hospitals in the capital

More patients in singing, but very few deaths

There are three units in the singing department. The first unit treated 3795 patients and only 4 died. The mortality rate was 0.1%. In the second unit 4136 were treated and only 8 died. The mortality rate was 0.2 percent. In the third unit, 3876 were treated and 6 died. The mortality rate was 0.2 percent. All patients died after 48 hours.

Zero death section

Pain Clinic, Dermatology, Atomic Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Psychiatry, Rheumatoid Arthritis