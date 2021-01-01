Latest News Updates on Yasin Bhatkal: Latest News and Videos, Photos About Yasin Bhatkal

Highlights Yasin Bhatkal, who was admitted to Tihar, wants to get Unani treatment, not Unlopathy

Sources said that the letter written to the jail authorities was being heeded.

The country’s most wanted terrorist was captured in 2013 from the Indo-Nepal border.

New Delhi: Yasin Bhatkal of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), who is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with bomb blasts in several cities across the country, has once again come under fire. Yassin has written a letter to the prison administration saying he wants treatment from a Greek doctor, not an allopathic doctor.



Giving this information, the sources said that Yasin Bhatkal Tihar Jail no. Underworld don Chhota Rajan is also in the jail. It is housed in a high-risk ward. The same prisoners are locked in his cell. Whose name came up in the Mukesh Ambani Antilia case? Yasin Bhatkal, who was arrested in a terror case, was once on the list of most wanted terrorists in the country. It was captured in 2013 from the Indo-Nepal border.

NBT Exclusive: Tihar creates ‘picnic spot’, jailor accused of hanging family photo shoot at home

Sources say that Yasin Bhatkal has had great faith in the Unani system from the very beginning. Even before his arrest, he called himself a Greek doctor in many places. He once told the inmates and some of the prison staff the Greek method of preventing colds, coughs and colds. But this time he is in trouble himself. Sources say that although it is not a serious illness. But due to some minor ailments the medicines are being given. They want to get it from Unani Vaidya. Sources close to the matter said a letter written to the jail authorities is being investigated. So far, no decision has been made on whether to treat him with allopathy or Greek.