Latest update live lata mangeshkar passes away Sunday morning cremation at mumbai shivaji park.

Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalized after suffering from corona for several days, died on 6 February 2022 around 8 am. The news was coming from the hospital since Saturday morning that he was put on ventilator. Lata Mangeshkar had contracted pneumonia along with Kovid. In such a situation, since Saturday evening, Asha Bhosle and Union Minister Piyush Goyal went to the hospital and inquired about Lata Mangeshkar’s health.

Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Asha Bhosle came out in front of the media and said that the doctors have said that her health is stable. It is being told that his health deteriorated since night and finally India’s Nightingale breathed his last on Sunday morning. The whole country is saddened by the death of Lata didi. Now arrangements will be made to take his body to Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday evening. He will be cremated with state honours. Two days of national mourning has been declared on the singer’s death.

Last darshan can be done at his residence from 12 o’clock to 3 o’clock. On January 11, after getting infected with Kovid, he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. After Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorated, Lord Shiva was worshiped continuously at her house. Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28 September 1929 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

He started singing at the age of 13. He has lent his voice to over 30,000 songs in 36 languages. There was a time in cinema when every film was called incomplete without his songs. Let us inform that the country has honored Lata didi with Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and many National Film Awards. Indian music and Indian songs were taken to the moon by Lata Mangeshkar. Every corner of the country is saddened to lose Lata didi, who has become the voice of India today.

