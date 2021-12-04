Lathi charge on the candidates taking out candle march, people were seen running here and there, anger flared on social media

The situation of police excesses was that people were seen running in front of vehicles on the busy road to save their lives. Even after this the police did not have mercy. Sticks were also used on the people who fell on the road.

Shamim wrote – Good. And vote in the name of two religions and caste. One user said- Has the youth voted for BJP for eating sticks? Arjun wrote – With a dictatorial attitude you cannot justify a wrong. After talking to the candidates, they will have to give their rights. One wrote – They are not educated, if they were educated, they would have known that the dead are dead whether they are buried in the cemetery or in the crematorium. When they did not understand this much and voted for the cemetery crematorium, then how are they educated.

Ziad wrote – I say so and kill the traitors, you are not ashamed to ask for employment from the government. One cannot remain unemployed in the interest of the country. One said- Baba wants to run the government like General Dyer, Baba is on the throne for some time. Rishikesh asked- Who kills brother like this? Lathi charge without brake. Government in forceful action. Anurag wrote – In order to hide the workmanship of its government and officers, the Lahat government is lathi-lashing the unemployed students. Shame on such shameless government…

They are not educated, if they were educated, they would have known that the dead are dead whether they are buried in the graveyard or in the crematorium. Is educated. — Save the world (@MArif244924) December 4, 2021

Officers are exceeding their limits.

In caste and political protection, they are forgetting that if the public gets spoiled, the country will suffer a lot.

Lathi charge on candle march

Remember that people can also carry sticks.

UP is not the property of Ajay Bisht and Modi’s father — Arunesh Tewatia Arunesh Tewatia (@TewatiaArunesh) December 4, 2021

One taunted and said – Yogi’s return to the monastery is necessary. This bunch needs to be taught a lesson. The public will have to show it the way out of UP. Girish asked- If any of these people dies after colliding with the vehicle in front of them, then who will be responsible? Mohsin wrote – The BJP government has crossed its limits. Even now, taking out candle marches has become a crime. Yogi ji, everything will be avenged. 2022 is coming soon.

