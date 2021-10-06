Latino Culture of the Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO – Scan the Chicago White Sox lineup on any given day over the past two seasons, and it looks like Latin America. There are Cuban players in catcher, first base, third and center field. Since late July, a Venezuelan has been handling the second base. One Dominican patrol left the area, and other Dominicans have served as designated hitters at various points.

Regularly, seven out of nine hitters in the White Sox lineup were born in that region of the world. And while the team’s All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson is injured or rested, the number jumps to eight, with another Dominican, Leri Garcia, filling his spot.

“It’s something you don’t see much in the United States,” Cuban center fielder Luis Robert recently said in Spanish.

In terms of numbers (28 percent) and talent (Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Juan Soto), Latinos are a vibrant and important backbone for Major League Baseball. Perhaps no team knows this better than the White Sox, who have a rich tradition of Cuban players and play on the south side of Chicago, a community with a large black and Latino population.