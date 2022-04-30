Latinos break with Democrats as Republicans look for midterm majority win



The midterms this year are becoming one of the biggest tests Democrats have ever faced in a once-reliable sector of voters: Latino voters.

According to a poll conducted by Quinnipiac University in early April, Biden’s approval among Hispanic voters was only 26%. The same poll found approval among 31% of white voters and 63% of black voters. Today, when it comes to the country’s most pressing problems, Latino voters say inflation is the biggest concern at 31%. Coming in a tie for second place is immigration and the war in Ukraine 12 percent.

Gadget Clock has sent crews across the country to talk to Hispanic voters about immigration and the most important issues in their voting decisions.

In Orlando, Florida, Gadget Clock has found Leticia Andaverde, who says her biggest concern at the moment is gas prices and maintaining good employment. When he thinks the influx of immigrants to the southern border will affect how he votes in November, he tells Gadget Clock, “Yes.”

“I feel that the more people you add to a home, the more problems it can create,” Andavarde said. “There are a lot of Americans in need right now. And they’re helping people from other countries where there are already enough people here who need that help.”

In response to Charlotte Andavarde, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, Edgar Ulysses said he was most concerned about the economy and said he thought the American dream was gone. However, Ulysses does not blame the immigration issue.

“I don’t think that’s because the problem of the economy is already here,” Ulysses said. “Everything is growing, the price of everything is getting higher. Always trying to come to the United States. ” Ulysses says he did not vote for former President Trump in 2020, but will vote in 2024. He added that he thinks the Biden administration is tackling the southern border crisis, “but the main problem is not how they handle it. The way they tell people they are going to fix it and they don’t.”

Heading west, Gadget Clock found Hector Zaragoza in Las Vegas, Nevada, who told the current administration’s illegal immigration management, “Too poor, too tragic.” Zaragoza is concerned about the victims of sex trafficking and expresses frustration with the decision to end Title 42. “I believe it’s just like opening the border and saying, ‘Welcome. That’s all he’s doing.’

Further west, Toki Muriel in Los Angeles says his biggest problems are immigration and crime. But his concerns revolve around the laziness of immigration processing.

“As far as being able to be a legal permanent resident, you know, well, it takes forever. And I understand, you know, I hope something can be done to speed up this process.”

Also LA, Rudolf Zalez. He doesn’t like California’s largest city-state. He is concerned about the problems of homelessness, which can be seen from where he is standing.

Regarding immigration and the Biden administration’s handling of it, Jalez said, “I think the government is just sweeping the floor, everything. And since it is not being reported, they are pretending that it is not happening. And then again, as residents, we have consequences.” Let’s deal. “

According to a study by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO), at least 11.6 million Latinos will vote in 2022, an increase of 71.4 percent over Latino voters since 2014.