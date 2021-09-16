Latvian soldiers storm Riga, firing at each other in an exercise simulating urban warfare

The surprise urban military drills in Riga have angered and delighted residents as soldiers fired blank rounds and staged training drills in the streets of the Latvian capital.

Over the weekend the city was turned into a simulated battlefield, with heavily armed soldiers firing weapons amid stunned civilians who had been given no warning of the exercise.

No marks or borders were visible in the footage of the exercise as civilians made their way through groups of soldiers firing at each other as part of the war games being organized by NATO countries, staging the war exercise. and broke into the building.

Although some citizens seemed happy and amused by the practice, the Latvian government faced criticism when residents said their children were scared.

It comes as Russia is done with huge war games and military rain drills Belarus, Armenia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia in nine different locations.

After the uproar, the military explicitly apologized, saying it only used empty cartridges for such incidents, and insisted that no damage was done.

In videos that have surfaced on social media, a soldier can be seen firing his weapon and a woman passes by with her child, scaring the woman and making the child cry out of fear and shock.

Other scenes show several soldiers leaning behind cars in the middle of a road and firing their weapons at a building.

While the exercise was not carried out in full force, the sight of military units firing weapons on the streets of the city upset many residents and drew harsh criticism for the absence of any official warnings or boundaries for the exercise.

“During such exercises we only use empty cartridges, which make noise but do not pose any threat to the health and life of others.

‘In this case, empty cartridges were also used, and this situation was a bitter misunderstanding, for which we apologize.’

Meanwhile, Latvian’s Defense Ministry appealed to the public for ‘calm and understanding’ exercises that were necessary and did not pose a danger to the city’s residents, in a statement quoted by the TVnet website.

The Defense Ministry said two soldiers were hospitalized as a result of injuries sustained in training exercises, which took place from 30 August to 3 October as part of NATO’s designated 2021 War Games.

Around 9,300 soldiers from several NATO countries are involved in the exercise.

Latvia's urban defense drills took place a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin's massive military drills in Kaliningrad on Monday.

Some 2,000 soldiers and more than 200 military equipment were shown at the drill, as soldiers stormed the coast in a war game on the Russian border with the European Union.

Last week, Putin took part in more large-scale military exercises, which are being jointly conducted with Belarus, Armenia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia in nine different ranges in Russia, including the Baltic Sea and Belarus consists of five. Ukrainian government. In Kaliningrad, footage shows massive landing exercises involving the Baltic Fleet and others on the world’s largest hovercraft, the Zubr-class LCAC.

Intended to seal assault units from ships to shore, Soviet-designed hovercraft could also transport and plant naval mines.

Russia, Belarus and others are conducting major military exercises, including a beach raid by the world’s largest hovercraft (pictured).

In another video, Russian helicopter gunships were seen developing 200,000 troops in a massive exercise at Zapad-2021, aimed at highlighting Russia’s military preparedness in the West and neighboring Ukraine.

Tanks caught fire during joint military exercises Zapad-2021 at the Mulino army base in the Nizhny Novgorod region, about 350 km east of Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) was overseeing a massive military exercise at the Mulino Range in the Nizhny Novgorod region today. READ Also Your Monday Briefing - The New York Times

The exercise is scheduled to end on September 16, but Russia has announced that its forces will not return to their military bases until mid-October, the defense ministry said, without providing an explanation for the delayed withdrawal.

The massive exercise and the announcement of closer ties between Russia and dictatorial Belarus has left Ukraine stunned.

Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba warns: ‘The scenario prevailing there represents serious risks’ [to Ukraine].

‘We understand that if Russia somehow subjugates Belarus, we will have an additional 1,000 kilometer threat to our sovereignty and territorial integrity.’

His predecessor Pavlo Klimkin warned that Russia was trying to nearly surround Ukraine with forces, and asked for a plea to NATO for help.

The exercises are underway in a region of Russia from the Baltic to the borders of Ukraine, while separate exercises are underway in the Arctic.

In exercises in the Arctic, the Russian nuclear-powered submarine Oryol was shown firing a Granite anti-ship cruise missile in the Barents Sea, where the waters were closed to non-navy ships during high-latitude war games.

Nine ranges in Russia, including the Baltic Sea, and five in Belarus are hosting joint military exercises that are worrying Ukraine.