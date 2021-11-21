Laugh Protest at bhopal Video Goes Viral People remembering Shivraj Singh America Road Statement

In Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, a unique demonstration by the local people for the repair of a broken and dilapidated road remains a topic of discussion. In Arvind Vihar Colony here, people were seen laughing on the side of the road to draw the attention of the administration towards the broken road. From women to children were involved in this protest. Everyone had placards in their hands.

In fact, about 200 meters of road up to the bank intersection in Bagh Mughalia Extension Colony was stopped by the contractor due to non-payment of money from the corporation, now the incomplete work of this road has increased the difficulties of the residents of this colony.

The local people pleaded many times in front of the authorities but when they were not heard, they took the path of humor. All age groups of the area participated in the comedy performance. From children to women and elders also came with placards in their hands, everyone laughing loudly shouted slogans as well as holding placards in their hands and demanded the corporation to build a road, as well as saying that if the roads are not built then we laugh. will leave

Now this unique protest of the people is making headlines on social media. People are making different types of comments on this protest. Along with this, people are remembering the statement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, when he compared the roads of Bhopal to America.

A user named Dilip Kadela (@DilipKadela) wrote that it is called new, while a user named Pema Ram (@PemaRamRlp91200) wrote that it is a good idea.