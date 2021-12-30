Launched in the year 2021, these top 3 cars offer premium features with mileage up to 26 kmpl in a low budget, read details

If there is a plan to buy a new car, then before that know here the complete details of the features and specifications of the top 3 low budget cars of the year 2021.

Due to the Corona epidemic, the year 2021 has been sluggish for the auto sector, but in the midst of this, many companies have also launched their new cars and those cars have also got success.

If you are planning to buy a new car, then here we are going to tell you the complete details of those three cars launched in the year 2021 which have proved to be strong in terms of style, mileage, features and price.

In these top 3 cars being mentioned here, we will tell you the complete details from their price to features and specification to mileage.

Maruti Celerio: Maruti Celerio is a popular mileage car of its company, which the company has recently introduced in a new avatar, talking about the engine and power of this car, the company has given a 998 cc engine in it, which is 1 liter petrol engine. is.

This engine generates 67 PS of power and 89 Nm of peak torque, with the option of 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, the company has given features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push button start-stop, passive keyless entry, and manual AC in it.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 26 kilometers per liter and due to this it has become the highest mileage car in India. The starting price of Maruti Celerio is Rs 4.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.94 lakh when it goes to its top variant.

Tata Punch: Tata Punch is the company’s cheapest mini SUV, which the company has recently launched and its four trims have been launched by the company in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, it has a 1.2 liter petrol engine of 1199 cc. This engine generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, the company has given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with features like semi-digital instrument cluster, auto AC, automatic headlight, cruise control, etc.

Regarding mileage, Tata says that this SUV gives a mileage of up to 18.97 kmpl. The starting price of Tata Punch is Rs 5.48 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.08 lakh when it goes to its top variant.

Honda Amaze: Honda Amaze is a popular sedan car of its company, which the company has launched this year with the facelift version and its three trims have been launched in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of Honda Amaze facelift, the company has given the option of both petrol and diesel engines in it. Talking about its petrol engine, it is a 1498 cc 1.2 liter petrol engine that generates power of 90 PS and peak torque of 110 Nm, with the option of 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox.

Talking about the features of Honda Amaze, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, petal shifters, two airbags on the front seats, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors have been given.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this car gives a mileage of 18.6 kmpl on petrol and 24.7 kmpl on diesel. The starting price of Honda Amaze is Rs 6.32 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.15 lakh when it goes to its top variant.