Launched new electric scooter will run up to 150 km on a single charge, will get top speed of 70 kmph in 90 thousand

Launched today in the Indian two wheeler sector, this electric scooter gives attractive design with long range at a low price, read full details.

Seeing the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the Indian auto sector, all automakers as well as new startups and foreign companies have started launching their electric vehicles.

A new name has been added to this by Okaya Power Private Limited, which has introduced its new electric scooter in the Indian market, which the company has named Okaya Faast.

The company has launched this scooter during the ongoing EV Expo 2021 in Greater Noida, whose starting price has been kept by the company at 90 thousand rupees.

But the FAME being given by the central government on electric vehicles. After subsidies and subsidies from the state government, its price is expected to be much lower.

The company has also started booking this scooter, for which you can book it by visiting the company’s official website, for its booking, the company has fixed a token amount of Rs 1,999.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a 4.4 kWh Lithium Phosphate battery pack with a braceless hub motor.

Regarding the driving range and speed of this electric scooter, the company claims that this scooter can run from 150 to 200 kilometers after a full charge once.

With this long driving range, the company says that you will get a top speed of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour in this scooter.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has given features like LED headlight and LED tail light with daytime running light i.e. DRL, digital instrument cluster.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brakes with combi braking system in its front and rear wheels.

Commenting on the launch of this electric scooter, Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Pvt Ltd, said, “With our exclusive Okaya Fast e-scooter, we have targeted the changing demands of customers and the demand for electric vehicles with more advanced features.

Let us tell you that apart from this scooter, the company is also going to launch its electric bike very soon, which has been named Ferato.

The company can launch this bike in the first quarter of 2022, about which it is being claimed that this bike will give a driving range of up to 100 km in a single charge.