Laurel Hubbard Had Her Olympic Moment. Now She’d Like Her Privacy.

TOKYO – Laurel Hubbard made her lifelong dream come true by competing in the Olympic weightlifting competition. She also found the whole experience excruciating, an ordeal which Hubbard, 43, said on Tuesday she was happy was over.

Hubbard was catapulted around the world simply by being present at the Tokyo Games. As the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics, Hubbard, who for years intensely protected her privacy, received the kind of attention usually reserved for the biggest names in the Games, towering sports figures like gymnast Simone. Biles and the Japanese tennis star. Naomi Osaka.

Since her place at the Olympics was confirmed, Hubbard has found herself at the center of a global conversation, a lightning rod for a deeply polarizing debate about gender, inclusiveness and equity in sport. By competing in the weightlifting competition, Hubbard has become the history maker, a title that weighs heavily on a woman who says she wants nothing more than to disappear into the darkness of her native New Zealand.

This was made clear on Tuesday morning when Hubbard sat down with a small group of reporters to discuss his Olympic experience. Speaking hesitantly, in a register that at times bordered on little more than a whisper, Hubbard – who retired after the first half of the competition after failing to register a successful lift on one of his three attempts – discussed his discomfort with being the center of attention.